Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Honda’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile giant has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Nissan’s shares gained 12.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY - Free Report) : This tires and rubber products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Bridgestone’s shares gained 12.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
