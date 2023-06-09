Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company that produces and sells met and thermal coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE - Free Report) : This company that operates as the managing attorney for the Erie Insurance Exchangehas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

