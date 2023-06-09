See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company that produces and sells met and thermal coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE - Free Report) : This company that operates as the managing attorney for the Erie Insurance Exchangehas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Erie Indemnity Company Price and Consensus
Erie Indemnity Company price-consensus-chart | Erie Indemnity Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
Erie Indemnity Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Erie Indemnity Company dividend-yield-ttm | Erie Indemnity Company Quote
