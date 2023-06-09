Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This real estate investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Diversified Healthcare Trust PEG Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust PEG Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust peg-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

Compañía has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) - free report >>

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples