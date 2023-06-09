See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This real estate investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Diversified Healthcare Trust PEG Ratio (TTM)
Diversified Healthcare Trust peg-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
Compañía has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus
InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.