Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company engaged in the application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials for use in metal cuttinghas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus
Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kennametal Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennametal Inc. Quote
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This industrial packaging products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus
Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2%.
Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote
ageas SA/NV (AGESY - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Ageas SA Price and Consensus
Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote
