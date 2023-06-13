Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company engaged in the application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials for use in metal cuttinghas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This industrial packaging products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

ageas SA/NV (AGESY - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

