Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

VersaBank (VBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

VersaBank Price and Consensus

VersaBank Price and Consensus

VersaBank price-consensus-chart | VersaBank Quote

VersaBank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.20, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

VersaBank PE Ratio (TTM)

VersaBank PE Ratio (TTM)

VersaBank pe-ratio-ttm | VersaBank Quote

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This industrial packaging products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.24 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greif, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Greif, Inc. (GEF) - free report >>

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - free report >>

VersaBank (VBNK) - free report >>

Published in

finance