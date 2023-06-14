Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly17% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Compañía  Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

