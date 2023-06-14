See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly17% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
