Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS - Free Report) : This air transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Controladora’s shares gained 40.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote
Kinsale’s shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote
Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO - Free Report) : This company that operates in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
Tingo Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tingo Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tingo Group, Inc. Quote
Tingo’s shares gained 52.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tingo Group, Inc. Price
Tingo Group, Inc. price | Tingo Group, Inc. Quote
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.