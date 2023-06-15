Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials for use in metal cutting has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells tires and rubber products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This wireless communication solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

