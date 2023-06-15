Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.3% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Carrols’ shares gained 136.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This home-organization solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American Woodmark’s shares gained 33.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation Price

American Woodmark Corporation Price

American Woodmark Corporation price | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) - free report >>

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants