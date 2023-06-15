See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.3% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote
Carrols’ shares gained 136.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This home-organization solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus
American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote
American Woodmark’s shares gained 33.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Woodmark Corporation Price
American Woodmark Corporation price | American Woodmark Corporation Quote
