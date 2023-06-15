Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) : This edtech services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This fiber-based packaging solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

