Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) : This company which operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company with integrated business of hydrocarbons mostly in Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST - Free Report) : This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 day.

Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership charter owner which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


