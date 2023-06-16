Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) This cloud software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

Blackbaud’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price

Blackbaud, Inc. Price

Blackbaud, Inc. price | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of wood and non-wood composites, as well as other materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

UFP Industries’ shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price

UFP Industries, Inc. Price

UFP Industries, Inc. price | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This wastewater infrastructure distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

Core & Main’s shares gained 38.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Core & Main, Inc. Price

Core & Main, Inc. Price

Core & Main, Inc. price | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) - free report >>

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) - free report >>

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services