Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:
Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) This cloud software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Blackbaud’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of wood and non-wood composites, as well as other materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries’ shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This wastewater infrastructure distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main’s shares gained 38.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
