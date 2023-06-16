Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.84, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

VersaBank (VBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

VersaBank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of wood and non-wood composites, as well as other materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.66 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


