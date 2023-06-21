Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Britvic (BTVCY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of soft drinks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) : This company which offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

VersaBank (VBNK - Free Report) : This Schedule I chartered bank that provides deposit and lending solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 day.

VersaBank Price and Consensus

VersaBank Price and Consensus

VersaBank price-consensus-chart | VersaBank Quote

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG - Free Report) : This company that provides retirement solutions and insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Corebridge Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Corebridge Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Corebridge Financial, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) - free report >>

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

VersaBank (VBNK) - free report >>

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance industrial-products insurance transportation