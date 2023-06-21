We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus
Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote
Britvic (BTVCY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of soft drinks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) : This company which offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
VersaBank (VBNK - Free Report) : This Schedule I chartered bank that provides deposit and lending solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 day.
VersaBank Price and Consensus
VersaBank price-consensus-chart | VersaBank Quote
Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG - Free Report) : This company that provides retirement solutions and insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Corebridge Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Corebridge Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Corebridge Financial, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.