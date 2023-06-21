See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) - free report >>
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) - free report >>
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:
Suzano (SUZ - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Suzano has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.61 compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus
Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote
Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69 compared with 10.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Encore Wire Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Wire Corporation Quote
Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) : This company which offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.68 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.