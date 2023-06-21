Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:  

Suzano (SUZ - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Suzano has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.61 compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69 compared with 10.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) : This company which offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.68 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


