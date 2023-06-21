Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 21st:

Stride (LRN - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

