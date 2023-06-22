Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

Core & Main’s shares gained 36.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Core & Main, Inc. Price

Core & Main, Inc. Price

Core & Main, Inc. price | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

America Movil’s shares gained 16.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 15.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

James Hardie Industries (JHX - Free Report) : This company has pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

James Hardie Industries' shares gained 30.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price

James Hardie Industries PLC. price | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) - free report >>

James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services communications construction