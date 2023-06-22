See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:
Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main’s shares gained 36.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
America Movil’s shares gained 16.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 15.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
James Hardie Industries (JHX - Free Report) : This company has pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries' shares gained 30.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.