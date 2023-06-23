See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:
GDF Suez (ENGIY - Free Report) : This company which is an energy provider that operates across the entire energy value chain, in electricity and natural gas, upstream to downstream, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
GDF Suez’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Greif (GEF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Greif’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kennametal (KMT - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-speed metal cutting tools, tooling systems and wear-resistant parts, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal's shares gained 16.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 15.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.