See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>
Xylem Inc. (XYL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>
Xylem Inc. (XYL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:
Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) : This company which operates as an engineered products manufacturer for water and wastewater applicationshas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Xylem Inc. Price and Consensus
Xylem Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xylem Inc. Quote
Xylem’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Xylem Inc. Price
Xylem Inc. price | Xylem Inc. Quote
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus
James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
James Hardie’s shares gained 22.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price
James Hardie Industries PLC. price | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS - Free Report) : This natural gas transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 213.3% over last 60 days.
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Price and Consensus
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B price-consensus-chart | Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Quote
Transportadora’s shares gained 36.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Price
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B price | Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.