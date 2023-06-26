Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) : This company which operates as an engineered products manufacturer for water and wastewater applicationshas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Xylem’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie’s shares gained 22.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS - Free Report) : This natural gas transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 213.3% over last 60 days.

Transportadora’s shares gained 36.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


