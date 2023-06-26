See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.10, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of wood and non-wood composites, as well as other materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.88 compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 138.5.% over the last 60 days.
Midwest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.53, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
