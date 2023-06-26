Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.10, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of wood and non-wood composites, as well as other materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.88 compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 138.5.% over the last 60 days.

Midwest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.53, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

