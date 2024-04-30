We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
This Week's Must-See Big Cap Earnings Charts
Last week’s earnings did not disappoint as the Street cheered positive reports by Microsoft and Alphabet. This week, hundreds of large cap companies are reporting as well, including three of the largest companies in the S&P 500: Amazon, Apple and Berkshire Hathaway.
When this week is over, every one of the Magnificent 7 stocks will have reported earnings except for NVIDIA. And they are beating expectations.
Great Earnings Surprise Track Records
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, as some of these 5 companies have done over the last 5 years. Don’t forget, there was a pandemic in that time period so for the companies with a perfect record, that feat is even more impressive.
Will these stocks catch a bid on another earnings beat like Microsoft and Alphabet did last week?
This Week’s Must-See Big Cap Earnings Charts
1. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report)
Amazon has beat 5 quarters in a row. That’s quite a streak for this retail giant.
Shares of Amazon are up 18.8% year-to-date and are trading near all-time highs. Amazon isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 44 but it also has a PEG ratio of just 1.6. That’s not a value level, but it’s cheap for a big technology company.
Will Amazon beat again?
2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report)
Advanced Micro Devices is an earnings all-star. It has not missed in 5 years. What an incredible earnings surprise streak.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices are up 79% over the last year, but have pulled back recently. Shares are down 9.8% over the last 3 months.
Advanced Micro Devices still isn’t cheap, even with the pullback. It’s trading at 45.7x.
Will another earnings beat be a catalyst for Advanced Micro Devices this quarter?
3. Mastercard, Inc. (MA - Free Report)
Mastercard has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was in 2020, when the pandemic first hit.
Shares of Mastercard have traded at new highs in 2024 and are up 20.5% over the last year. Mastercard isn’t cheap though. It trades with a forward P/E of 32.2.
Should Mastercard be on your short list?
4. Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report)
Apple has an impressive earnings surprise track record with just one miss in the last 5 years. That miss was in early 2023.
But shares have stalled out in recent years. Apple is in the red in 2024, falling 9.9% year to date. Over the last year, shares are up just 2%. Even with the shares stalling, Apple isn’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 25.9.
Will another earnings beat matter for Apple?
5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B - Free Report)
Berkshire Hathaway has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have hit new all-time highs this year and are up 22.3% over the last year.
Warren Buffett’s conglomerate isn’t cheap. Berkshire Hathaway trades at 21.7x.
Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on $168 billion. Will it finally pay a dividend?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN in her personal portfolio.]