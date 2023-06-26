Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses possesses a Growth Score of A.

Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) : This edtech services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Published in

