New Strong Buy Stocks for June 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This company which is an omnichannel provider of lease-to-own (“LTO) and purchase solutions, mainly to underserved and credit-challenged customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This company which engages in development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) :This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) : This company which operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, has seen the  Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


