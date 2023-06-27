See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electronic products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic’s shares gained 34.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) : This company that operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 850% over the last 60 days.
Shake Shack’s shares gained 37.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) :This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare’s shares gained 50% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
