Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) - free report >>

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

construction transportation