New Strong Buy Stocks for June 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.