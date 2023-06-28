Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This wastewater infrastructure distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.07 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) : This medical education company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Afya has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.54, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

