Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This wastewater infrastructure distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus
Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
Core & Main has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.07 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Core & Main, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Core & Main, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) : This medical education company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Afya Limited Price and Consensus
Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote
Afya has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.54, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Afya Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Afya Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote
