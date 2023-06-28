See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) : This medical education company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.84 for the industry.The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This digital advertising solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
