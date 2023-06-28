Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) : This medical education company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.84 for the industry.The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This digital advertising solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

