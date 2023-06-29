See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
KB Home (KBH) - free report >>
Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
KB Home (KBH) - free report >>
Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:
Nexstar Media Group (NXST - Free Report) : This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Nexstar Media Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This services company is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%.
KB Home Dividend Yield (TTM)
KB Home dividend-yield-ttm | KB Home Quote
Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Ageas SA Price and Consensus
Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.26%.
Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens