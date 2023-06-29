Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

Nexstar Media Group (NXST - Free Report) : This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This services company is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%.

KB Home Dividend Yield (TTM)

KB Home Dividend Yield (TTM)

KB Home dividend-yield-ttm | KB Home Quote

Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.26%.

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KB Home (KBH) - free report >>

Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) - free report >>

Ageas SA (AGESY) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary finance