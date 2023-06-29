Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 29th:

Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) : This company which is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

