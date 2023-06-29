See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 29th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 29th:
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) : This company which is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus
InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)
Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote
