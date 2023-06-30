Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie’s shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes’ shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson’s shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


