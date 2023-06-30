Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobiles company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This  company which operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Associated British Foods PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

