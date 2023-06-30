See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Clorox Company (CLX) - free report >>
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Clorox Company (CLX) - free report >>
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 30th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) This home-organization solutions providercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus
American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote
American has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote
The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
The Clorox Company Price and Consensus
The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote
Clorox has a PEG ratio of 2.76 compared with 2.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Clorox Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Clorox Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential home development and finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.