Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) This home-organization solutions providercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

American has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Clorox has a PEG ratio of 2.76 compared with 2.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential home development and finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

