Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy sector and industrial customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.
DXP’s shares gained 37.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Franklin Covey Co. (FC - Free Report) : This training and consulting services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Covey’s shares gained 14.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 138.5% over the last 60 days.
Midwest’s shares gained 81.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
