Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Franklin Covey Co. (FC - Free Report) : This training and consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Covey Company Price and Consensus

Franklin Covey Company Price and Consensus

Franklin Covey Company price-consensus-chart | Franklin Covey Company Quote

Franklin Covey has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Franklin Covey Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Franklin Covey Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Franklin Covey Company peg-ratio-ttm | Franklin Covey Company Quote

Diversified HealthcareTrust (DHC - Free Report) : This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Diversified Healthcare Trust PEG Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust PEG Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust peg-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 248.3% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>

Franklin Covey Company (FC) - free report >>

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - free report >>

Published in

medical