New Strong Buy Stocks for July 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Price and Consensus

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) : This fin-tech company that provides software solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Civitas Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This car and truck rental company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


