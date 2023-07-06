We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Price and Consensus
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Quote
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) : This fin-tech company that provides software solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus
StoneCo Ltd. price-consensus-chart | StoneCo Ltd. Quote
Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.
Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote
Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Civitas Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Civitas Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This car and truck rental company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote
