Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:
Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Civitas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Ford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.
Sasol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.96, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
