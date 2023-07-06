Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Civitas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Ford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Sasol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.96, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

