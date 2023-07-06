We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus
Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX - Free Report) : This accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Quote
NCR Corporation (NCR - Free Report) : This software and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.
NCR Corporation Price and Consensus
NCR Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Corporation Quote
SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
SiBone Price and Consensus
SiBone price-consensus-chart | SiBone Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.