New Strong Buy Stocks for July 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX - Free Report) : This accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

NCR Corporation (NCR - Free Report) : This software and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


