Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 6th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus
Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote
Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.30, compared with 24.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Griffon Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Griffon Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote
NCR Corporation (NCR - Free Report) : This software and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
NCR Corporation Price and Consensus
NCR Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Corporation Quote
NCR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.16, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
NCR Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
NCR Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | NCR Corporation Quote
