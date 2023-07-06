Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.30, compared with 24.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

NCR Corporation (NCR - Free Report) : This software and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

NCR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.16, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


