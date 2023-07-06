See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>
Franklin Covey Company (FC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>
Franklin Covey Company (FC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:
Franklin Covey Co. (FC - Free Report) : This training and consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Covey Company Price and Consensus
Franklin Covey Company price-consensus-chart | Franklin Covey Company Quote
Franklin Covey has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Franklin Covey Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Franklin Covey Company peg-ratio-ttm | Franklin Covey Company Quote
Diversified HealthcareTrust (DHC - Free Report) : This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Diversified Healthcare Trust PEG Ratio (TTM)
Diversified Healthcare Trust peg-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel globally carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote
G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PEG Ratio (TTM)
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. peg-ratio-ttm | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.