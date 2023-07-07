Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Apogee has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.44, compared with 20.76 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.81, compared with 20.76 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

finance