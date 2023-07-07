See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 7th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Apogee has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.44, compared with 20.76 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.81, compared with 20.76 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
