Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

Ecopetrol (EC - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

Ecopetrol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ecopetrol S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ecopetrol S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ecopetrol S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

 

 

 

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company that manufactures and sellsvehicles and automotive parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Nissan Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nissan Motor Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Quote

JELD-WEN Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.40, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) - free report >>

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) - free report >>

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks