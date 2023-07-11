See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:
Ecopetrol (EC - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Ecopetrol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company that manufactures and sellsvehicles and automotive parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Nissan Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
JELD-WEN Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.40, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
