New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which focus on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD - Free Report) : This company which engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Telefónica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This company which provides cloud-based subscription management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


