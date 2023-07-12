We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which focus on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus
Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote
PagerDuty, Inc. (PD - Free Report) : This company which engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty Price and Consensus
PagerDuty price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Quote
Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Rockwell Medical, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rockwell Medical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rockwell Medical, Inc. Quote
Telefónica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.
Telefonica SA Price and Consensus
Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote
Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This company which provides cloud-based subscription management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.