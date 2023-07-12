Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys peg-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

 

 

 

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company that engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

MINISO Group Holding has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) - free report >>

Enersys (ENS) - free report >>

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary