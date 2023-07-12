We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 12th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company that engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
