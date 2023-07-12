We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:
Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which focus on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.05, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This company that provides consumer and professional, and home and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.46 compared with 26.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This company which operates online music entertainment platforms carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Tencent Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.60, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
