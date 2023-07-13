Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 13

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This company that operates as a retailer of used vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote

CarMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 29.89, compared with 167.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

CarMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CarMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CarMax, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CarMax, Inc. Quote

J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

J Sainsbury has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.09, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

J. Sainsbury PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

J. Sainsbury PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

J. Sainsbury PLC pe-ratio-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days. 

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

Intesa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA PE Ratio (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA PE Ratio (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA pe-ratio-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - free report >>

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) - free report >>

Published in

finance