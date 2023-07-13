See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 13
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This company that operates as a retailer of used vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
CarMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 29.89, compared with 167.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
J Sainsbury has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.09, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.
Intesa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.