Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 13

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) : This company operates as a medical education group carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company which engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

Siemens AG price-consensus-chart | Siemens AG Quote

Siemens has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Siemens AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Siemens AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Siemens AG peg-ratio-ttm | Siemens AG Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>

Siemens AG (SIEGY) - free report >>

Afya Limited (AFYA) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary