See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
Siemens AG (SIEGY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
Siemens AG (SIEGY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 13
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:
Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) : This company operates as a medical education group carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Afya Limited Price and Consensus
Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote
Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses possesses a Growth Scoreof A.
Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company which engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus
InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Siemens AG Price and Consensus
Siemens AG price-consensus-chart | Siemens AG Quote
Siemens has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Siemens AG PEG Ratio (TTM)
Siemens AG peg-ratio-ttm | Siemens AG Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.