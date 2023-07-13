See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 13
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This retail conglomerate has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
J. Sainsbury PLC dividend-yield-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.