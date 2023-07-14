Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 14

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lands' End, Inc. (LE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a digital retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD - Free Report) : This company which operates a digital operations management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.9% over the last 60 days.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW - Free Report) : This company which provides solar power solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 

 


 


