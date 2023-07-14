We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 14
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Lands' End, Inc. (LE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a digital retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty, Inc. (PD - Free Report) : This company which operates a digital operations management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.9% over the last 60 days.
Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW - Free Report) : This company which provides solar power solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.