Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This company which provides consumer and professional, and home and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 0.2%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

ING Group, N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. dividend-yield-ttm | ING Group, N.V. Quote

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that functions as a sponsor and asset manager for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

WisdomTree, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WisdomTree, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WisdomTree, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ING Group, N.V. (ING) - free report >>

Griffon Corporation (GFF) - free report >>

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) - free report >>

Published in

finance