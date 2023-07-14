Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) This home-organization solutions providercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures of electronic products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 4.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential home development and finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) - free report >>

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary